Mansfield High School Raising Money For ALS Patient

MANSFIELD (KRLD) – Tonight, you can help a North Texas school raise money for a special family. All week, Mansfield High School has been raising money for Michael Romero. His son, Eric, is a student at that school.

In November of 2015, Michael Romero was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS and was given two years to live.

The school named the Romero’s as the beneficiary of its fourth annual “PEACE Week.” Peace stands for P eople E ncouraging A nd C aring for E ach other.

Senior Class Vice President Carrigan Hudgins says all money raised will go towards Romero’s expenses. “The whole family was really appreciative, and they expressed their gratitude a lot.”

Among the many fundraising activities throughout the week is an ice bucket challenge competition. People make donations on behalf of one of four staffers, and the person with the most money will get doused with ice water at a Friday’s restaurant during closing ceremonies.

Band director Will Ludlow is one of the contestants. He says he doesn’t know where he stands in the rankings. “I have made it a point to not know,” he said. “If the kids are going to be surprised on Friday, I think I’d like to be surprised as well.”

Still, Ludlow will show up at the closing ceremony well prepared. He said, “There will definitely be a change of clothes before the assembly.”

One way you can help is to show up at the Chipotle on 287 in Mansfield, between 5:00 and 9:00 Thursday night. Once there mention Mansfield High School “PEACE Week” and the restaurant will donate half of your tab towards the cause.