Oak Cliff Neighborhood Fed Up With Tailgate Thefts

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) – People in an Oak Cliff neighborhood are fed up with a string tailgate thefts.
Carla Adkins said that surveillance cameras on the side of her house captured a thief snap off the tailgate of her husband’s pick up truck and then drive off.
“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Carla. “It has been anything but quiet around here.”
Several victims who live in the Elmwood neighborhood have posted pictures and videos in the North Oak Cliff Crime Watch Facebook page.
Cyrus Cooper is the Crime and Safety lead for the Elmwood Neighborhood Association and has been documenting the theft cases during the past several months. He compiled a list and sent the documents to the Dallas Police Department.
“There have been several similarities in all of the cases,” according to Cooper.