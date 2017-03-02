Sprinkler Water Damages Thousands Of Books At Texas Library

March 2, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: flood, flooded building, flooding, library, library books, sprinkler, sprinkler system, Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls Texas

WICHITA FALLS (AP) — Workers at a North Texas library estimate more than 3,000 books have water damage after a fire sprinkler mistakenly went off and flooded a n area on the first floor.

The Wichita Falls Public Library reopened Thursday amid cleanup and inventory to determine what books face disposal.

Officials are trying to determine what prompted the sprinkler to spray water for nearly an hour Tuesday before the library opened for business. Authorities say there was no fire.

A city statement says the library was closed through Wednesday as fans were used on affected areas.

The director of the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Jack Murphy, says assessment continues to see what books can be salvaged. No damage estimate was immediately available.

Murphy says tests will be done on the sprinkler head.

