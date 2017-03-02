Video: Louisiana Inmate Steals Truck, Crashes In Dramatic Fashion

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
A high speed chase about 30-miles east of Shreveport, Louisiana ended with a high flying crash.
Webster Parrish Sheriff’s deputies were pulling two men over for speeding at 78-mph. During the traffic stop the passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.
Police say the suspect had escaped from a work release program on February 10.
At one point in the chase he was going more than 115-mph when he turned around. Spike strips were deployed and, once the suspect’s truck hit them it went airborne, the truck flipped and landed on the roof of a car in a restaurant parking lot.
Witnesses say it looked like a scene from the 70’s TV show ‘Dukes of Hazzard’