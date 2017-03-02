Video: Louisiana Inmate Steals Truck, Crashes In Dramatic Fashion

March 2, 2017 9:38 AM By Melissa Harrison
Filed Under: crash, Louisiana, Video

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

A high speed chase about 30-miles east of Shreveport, Louisiana ended with a high flying crash.

Webster Parrish Sheriff’s deputies were pulling two men over for speeding at 78-mph. During the traffic stop the passenger jumped in the driver’s seat and took off.

Police say the suspect had escaped from a work release program on February 10.

At one point in the chase he was going more than 115-mph when he turned around. Spike strips were deployed and, once the suspect’s truck hit them it went airborne, the truck flipped and landed on the roof of a car in a restaurant parking lot.

Witnesses say it looked like a scene from the 70’s TV show ‘Dukes of Hazzard

More from Melissa Harrison
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia