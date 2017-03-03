Browns Drafting Mitch Trubisky At No. 1 Would Be The Most Browns Thing Ever

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

There’s a report from the very plugged in Mary Kay Cabot, that the Cleveland Browns are seriously considering taking Mitch Trubisky, QB UNC, #1 overall.

My advice to them? Go ahead. Do it Browns!

Go ahead, draft a 1-year college starter who’s team lost the freaking Sun Bowl to a Stanford team without Christian McCaffrey.

Go ahead, draft a 1-year starting QB that lost to Duke.

Go ahead, draft a 1-year starting QB who’s team went 8-5, with their best win coming against a 3 loss FSU team with a freshman QB.

Go ahead, draft a-1 year starting QB who saw his team take a 3 win step back in his only year as a starter.

Go ahead, pass on Myles Garrett or Jonathan Allen for Mitch, a bottom of the 1st round QB.

Go ahead, ignore the P.E.A. (Pink Eye Academy, created by me, the self-proclaimed QB whisperer) that has a proven track record of hits with nailing mid-round gems such as Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott.

Ignore that fact that I’ve told the world that Davis Webb is the guy you should be taking this year, with DeShaun Watson being a close second.

This is not to say that Mitch won’t be a good pro, its the value of reaching for him with the 1st overall pick that is the issue. Bottom line, as good as Mitch may test, you’re better off waiting and taking a chance on Mahomes, Webb, and Chad Kelly, than you are taking Mitch #1.

But hey, what do I know, the only thing I’m good at is High/Low.