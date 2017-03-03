Dallas Police Need Help Identifying Murder Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are looking for the man responsible for killing a 19-year-old on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say Alex Drekeiston was walking in the 4800 block of Sunnyvale Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown suspect.
The suspect, a black male, engaged in an argument with Drekeiston before pulling a weapon and firing, striking Drekeiston.
The teenager fled on foot but collapsed nearby. He was then transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his wound.
The unknown suspect fled in a red PT cruiser, which was being driven by a second unidentified suspect.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Homicide Detective Grubbs at 214-671-3675.