Dallas Police Need Help Identifying Murder Suspect

March 3, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Alex Drekeiston, Dallas Murder, dallas police, Sunnyvale Street

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are looking for the man responsible for killing a 19-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

Alex Drekeiston & the suspect vehicle.

Authorities say Alex Drekeiston was walking in the 4800 block of Sunnyvale Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown suspect.

The suspect, a black male, engaged in an argument with Drekeiston before pulling a weapon and firing, striking Drekeiston.

The teenager fled on foot but collapsed nearby. He was then transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his wound.

The unknown suspect fled in a red PT cruiser, which was being driven by a second unidentified suspect.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Homicide Detective Grubbs at 214-671-3675.

