Highway Construction To Temporarily Close Some DFW Roads Over Weekend

March 3, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, construction, highway, North Texas, roads, Traffic, travel, txdot

It’s going to be a busy weekend for road crews, and a hassle for drivers, in parts of the DFW Metroplex.

According to TxDOT, Hwy 114 is scheduled to be shut down starting at 10:00 p.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound side near the George Bush Turnpike in the north Irving – Las Colinas area.

This temporary closure is part of the Midtown Express project.

Also, on the I-35 Express project on the Dallas/Denton County line, crews will have the northbound side of the Hwy 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday through 5:00 a.m. Monday from MacArthur Blvd to I-35E as they continue to build new ramps to get onto the Stemmons Freeway from Hwy 121.

Listen to 1080 KRLD for traffic & weather updates all weekend long.

