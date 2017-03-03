Highway Construction To Temporarily Close Some DFW Roads Over Weekend

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
It’s going to be a busy weekend for road crews, and a hassle for drivers, in parts of the DFW Metroplex.
According to TxDOT, Hwy 114 is scheduled to be shut down starting at 10:00 p.m. Saturday through 10:00 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound side near the George Bush Turnpike in the north Irving – Las Colinas area.
This temporary closure is part of the Midtown Express project.
Also, on the I-35 Express project on the Dallas/Denton County line, crews will have the northbound side of the Hwy 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday through 5:00 a.m. Monday from MacArthur Blvd to I-35E as they continue to build new ramps to get onto the Stemmons Freeway from Hwy 121.
Listen to 1080 KRLD for traffic & weather updates all weekend long.