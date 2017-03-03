One Dead, Two Hurt In Benbrook Apartment Fire

BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died and two women have been hurt after fire ripped through a Benbrook apartment complex early this morning.

Heavy flames and smoke were shooting from the roof of the St. Nicholas Place Apartments on Williams Road just off Benbrook Highway when firefighters first arrived just after midnight.

A second alarm was quickly called.

Crews from Benbrook, Fort Worth and White Settlement battled the flames, but they found one man dead inside.

Two women jumped from the second floor to escape the fire and had to be taken to the hospital. One of the victims may have had broken leg, said Benbrook Fire Chief Tommy Davis.

Twelve units were either burned or damaged by smoke and water, leaving 16 people out in the cold.

The Red Cross was called in to help those who lost their homes.

There has been no word yet on a cause.

The names of the victims have not been released.

CBS 11’s Giles Hudson contributed to this report.