Report: Romo To Washington A Possibility

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Could Tony Romo be on the way to Washington? According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport it could be a possibility.

Rapoport is reporting that Romo could head to the nation’s capital in a three-way deal that would net the San Francisco 49ers Kirk Cousins and the Cowboys some draft picks.

As #Redskins & #49ers discuss a potential deal for QB Kirk Cousins in the near future, I’m told they may include the #Cowboys (Romo) as well — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

Rapoport joined the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan on Friday to explain his report.

Play a potential and unprecedented three-way deal forward… #49ers inquire about Cousins. #Redskins talk about Tony Romo. #Cowboys get picks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2017

According to Rapoport Dallas could get “a big haul” of picks from the 49ers in the trade. San Francisco owns the #2 overall pick in April’s draft, although, it’s unknown what picks would be involved in any sort of trade.

The biggest hurdle to any Tony Romo move inside of the NFC East division is owner Jerry Jones. However, Rapoport isn’t so sure Jerry wouldn’t secretly enjoy it.

“One thing about Jerry Jones–He enjoys drama–They’ll play twice a year–It would be the biggest football games on twice a year for the next how many ever years Tony Romo plays.”

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.