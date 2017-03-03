The Ones To Know: Pastor Richie Butler

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

The Ones To Know: Pastor Richie Butler

March 3, 2017 6:00 PM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Pastor Richie Butler, Project Unity, St. Paul United Methodist Church, The Ones To Know

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Across North Texas, we see it in every instance of tragedy: people coming together.

A Dallas faith leader wants to take those moments and turn them into movements.

Pastor Richie Butler has a commitment to bringing together people of all backgrounds and differences.

When Reverand Butler came to pastor St. Paul United Methodist Church two and a half years ago, he had one word in mind: Unity.

“If we had stayed divided, I don’t know where we would be today,” Butler said, walking through the aisles of the 143-year-old sanctuary in the Dallas Arts District.

The St. Paul congregation was aging, with approximately 70 people worshiping on Sunday mornings.

Butler helped merge a non-denominational church he founded, Union Cathedral, with the United Methodist Church.

Pastor Richie Butler (CBS11)

Pastor Richie Butler (CBS11)

Today, attendance at St. Paul is triple what it was before his arrival.

“I tell people, St. Paul was not going to become history. It was going to make history,” Butler said.

Different people, of different beliefs growing together. It is a straightforward concept Reverend Butler sees as applicable to another divide: race relations.

He remembers the atmosphere in the St. Paul sanctuary after the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri following the police shooting of Michael Brown.

“There was anger, there was resentment, there was mistrust, frustration and disenfranchisement,” he recalls.

Butler says he started focusing on what people had in common – and how to unite different communities on common ground.

“Out of that I concluded that God was calling me to start Project Unity to really bridge the divide,” the pastor said.

Project Unity has helped efforts to unify Dallas by implementing community building programs aimed at healing race relationships between law enforcement and citizens.

One example: a basketball game and an event called, Together We Ball.

The friendly competition brought police and clergy to play a game of hoops — not against each other, but intermixed among teams.

Some 600 people came out for the first annual game, then more than 2,000 for the second year. Reverend Butler said the impact was apparent.

“One of the volunteer referees said to me after the game, ‘Pastor, I want to thank you for organizing this, because I had a really bad perception and bad attitude about police. He said, this helps reshape and change my perception.’ That’s exactly what we want to do,” Butler said.

The deadly attack on police in Dallas last July took the need to another level. He hopes the momentum that brought people together in the aftermath of the crisis can be maintained.

In January, Butler expanded Project Unity into A Year of Unity for 2017. The theme is “Together We,” as in “Together We Dine; Together We Ball, Together We Heal.”

The events are aimed to bring people together on a regular basis to listen, and learn.

“I don’t want this to be a blow torch where it lights up fast and then fades out quickly; but that it becomes a candle, where it’s consistent,” Butler explained.

He has some powerful support: Mayor Mike Rawlings, NTC Bishop Michael McKee and former President George W. Bush, the honorary chairman.

On Sunday, March 26, more than 20 churches will “swap pulpits,” with their pastors leading worship in front of a congregation other than theirs, for “Together We Worship.”

It’s not the first time Butler has organized an event like this, and it won’t be the last.

“I have enough hope that I believe change can occur,” said Pastor Butler.

To learn more about the “Together We” events organized as a part of a Year of Unity, click here.

More from Jennifer Lindgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia