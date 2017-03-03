CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Western Kentucky Cruises Past North Texas 74-63

March 3, 2017 5:26 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, J-Mychal Reese, Mean Green, NCAA, University Of North Texas, UNT, Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Pancake Thomas scored 23 points, Justin Johnson had a double-double and Western Kentucky cruised to a 74-63 victory over North Texas on Thursday night.

Thomas was 7 of 13 from the floor and made four 3-pointers, and Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Anton Waters added 15 points for the Hilltoppers.

J-Mychal Reese scored 14 points to lead North Texas.

Western Kentucky led 54-41 with 16 minutes left. The Mean Green used a 12-4 surge to pull to 58-53 but didn’t’ get closer. The Hilltoppers answered with a 10-2 run, capped by Johnson’s dunk and led by double-digits the rest of the way.

Western Kentucky (14-16, 8-9 Conference USA) snapped a two-game skid and hosts Rice on Saturday to conclude the regular season. North Texas (8-21, 2-15) has lost five of six and travels to Marshall on Saturday.

