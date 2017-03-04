Arlington Business Target Of Multiple Burglaries Within Months

March 4, 2017 10:09 PM
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington business was the target of a burglary Saturday morning, which is the third time in just three months. Police were able to catch the suspect in an unlikely hiding spot.

Police located suspect Michael Harris in a walk-in cooler inside the Matlock Corner Store after the store was burglarized just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Michael Harris (Arlington PD)

Surveillance video showed Harris shattering glass and swinging a shovel to bust open slot machines inside the store.

Located inside the store is Krispy Krunchy Chicken where the owner was affected by the recent burglary.

“He tried to take the keys out, but couldn’t open my register, possibly… all my things were a mess,” said Reza Rahman, owner of Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

Surveillance video was able to help the owner of the Matlock business locate the suspect inside the store.

“The owner’s calling 911 because he was able to access his video cameras when the alarm went off,” said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook. “He was saying, ‘hey I see the suspect inside my business.'”

Police said the business has been burglarized three times in the last three months.

Customer Rachel Smith reacted to the recent burglary by saying, “Oh, not again!”

Lt. Chris Cook said Harris was arrested for burglary, which is a felony.

Police are also trying to determine is Harris is linked to similar crimes after an uptick in burglaries in Arlington.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen lots of businesses targeted for their safes,” said Lt. Chris Cook.

Police said Harris could face more charges as a stolen car was found in the parking lot, and the keys were found in his pocket.

