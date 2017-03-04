Trump Claims Obama Tapped Trump Tower Phones Before Election

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSNEWS) – President Trump woke up at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday morning firing off a tweetstorm claiming that President Obama essentially wiretapped, or bugged, Trump Tower offices before the election.
CBS News has been unable to confirm any of this new information.
But the president is clearly irritated.
In one tweet, Mr. Trump describes Mr. Obama as a “bad (or sick) guy.”
A spokesman for Mr. Obama responded in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
“A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” spokesman Kevin Lewis said. “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”