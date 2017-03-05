Could The Breakfast Taco Become The State Breakfast Item Of Texas?

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One Texas lawmaker wants to make the breakfast taco the breakfast item of the Lone Star State.
Rep. Stephanie Klick of Tarrant County filed a resolution to make the tortilla-based delicacy the state breakfast item of Texas.
Rep. Klick believes the breakfast taco has become a signature Texas food on par with barbecue and chicken-fried steak.
Breakfast tacos have been known to include well-known fillings such as eggs, potatoes and bacon.
In the resolution, Rep. Klick states despite the debate over where the breakfast taco originated in Texas, decades of Texans have savored the delicacy especially in areas of South Texas such as San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.
Whether it be homemade or ordered from a drive-thru, Rep. Klick believes the breakfast taco is enjoyed throughout Texas and deserves some recognition.