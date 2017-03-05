Dallas PD Searching For Murder Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a suspect in a murder that occurred in February.
Police say Ray Charles Keys, 47, and another unknown male assaulted Jonathan Hunt, 45, at the 3600 block of Spring Avenue on Feb. 17.
Hunt sought medical attention but died from his injuries Feb. 20 as a result of being assaulted.
After further investigation, police issued a murder warrant for Keys.
Keys’ whereabouts are currently unknown.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 214.671.3632.