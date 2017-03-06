Bill Paxton Died From Stroke Suffered After Surgery

March 6, 2017 1:58 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP)Bill Paxton’s death certificate states the actor died last month from a stroke days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to his aorta.

The aorta is the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

The prolific actor died late on February 25. That was 11 days after the surgery.

The document was first reported Monday by celebrity website TMZ.

It states Paxton was cremated and his remains interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars.

The Fort Worth native starred in films such as “Twister,” ”Titanic” and “Aliens” and the HBO series “Big Love.”

His death was announced hours before the Oscars. That prompted several celebrities to share remembrances of him on the red carpet.

Paxton was currently starring in the CBS drama “Training Day,” which premiered last month.

After his death the Fort Worth Independent School District released a statement that said, in part —

“We are saddened to learn of Mr. Paxton’s passing. We only wish peace for his family.”

