Dallas Arboretum Hosting Food & Wine Festival

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Arboretum is designing and hosting its first-ever food and wine festival. The event will be held on March 16. Guests will have a chance to sample dishes, wine and craft beers from some 40 award-winning chefs from around the Metroplex.

The local chefs are excited to whip up special dishes for the event and see familiar faces. “It’s a great evening for me also,” said Henry Gentry of Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. “I get to visit many of my customers who will be in attendance. Just to see a festival built around wine and food is fantastic for the restaurant association in Dallas.”

The evening will end with dessert and a concert featuring pop and Latin music. Guests will also be able to take in the sights of the Dallas Arboretum. The food and wine festival will be held during the most beautiful time in the garden, Dallas Blooms.

There are still a few tickets left for the festival. General admission tickets cost $140 each and VIP tickets cost $195 each. Those VIP tickets come with a 6:00 p.m. entrance, valet parking, reserved seating for the concert, high-end wine and spirits, special dinner options in the DeGolyer House and a chance to mingle with the chefs.

Tickets could easily be gone by this weekend, so you will want to act as fast as possible. Click here to purchase tickets online.