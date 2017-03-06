Friend Of John Wiley Price Repeatedly “Can’t Recall” During Trial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas art dealer Karen Manning took the stand today in the federal corruption trial of John Wiley Price, repeatedly saying “I don’t recall” when asked about her 17-year friendship with the controversial Dallas County Commissioner.

It was a surprising show of pushback from Manning, who in an earlier plea deal agreed to give “complete and truthful” testimony for the government, which has charged Price and his executive assistant, Dapheny Fain, with bribery and tax evasion.

After repeated questions by a federal prosecutor, Manning did acknowledge that she sold pieces of Price’s African art collection, on “his behalf,” at her gallery south of downtown Dallas, and took a $35 to $45 commission fee for each piece sold. But she repeatedly said she could not remember when asked about other specific dealings with Price, including details that the government says she allowed in previous meetings with the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Atttorney’s Office.

In Manning’s agreement with the government she pleaded guilty to one year of tax fraud and faces a maximum three years in federal prison and a $100,000 fine. However, court records show that penalty could be tossed if she does not perform well on the stand.

“Manning will not be allowed to withdraw her plea if her sentence is higher than expected,” the plea deal stipulates.

Manning, whose testimony has long been anticipated, was much friendlier when cross-examined by one of Price’s defense lawyers, Shirley Baccus-Lobel. Baccus-Lobel asked her whether Price did “everything possible to promote you …He tried to help you?” “Yes,” said Manning.

Price and Fain are on trial, accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for Price exerting his influence on the Commissioners Court to steer lucrative contracts to certain bidders. They are also charged with failing to report those ill-gotten gains to the IRS.

Dallas political consultant and lobbyist Kathy Nealy, another close friend of Price’s, is also charged in the massive corruption probe and is scheduled to stand trial later.