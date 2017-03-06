Hit Man In San Antonio Murder-For-Hire Slaying Set To Die

March 6, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Death, Death Row, Huntsville, prison, Rolando Ruiz

HUNTSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A hitman hired to kill a woman in an insurance scam, is scheduled for lethal injection tomorrow.

Rolando Ruiz is facing lethal injection Tuesday evening for the July 1992 slaying of 29-year-old Theresa Rodriguez. Evidence showed Ruiz collected $2,000 from the woman’s brother-in-law in an insurance scheme that also involved her husband. They received life prison sentences in a plea deal although her husband, Michael Rodriguez, eventually wound up on death row as one of the infamous Texas 7 group of escapees who killed a Dallas-area police officer. Rodriguez was executed in 2008.

Attorneys for the 44-year-old Ruiz have asked the Supreme Court to stop his execution.

His death will make it the third lethal injection this year in Texas, the fifth nationally.

 

