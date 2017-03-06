Wildfires In Texas Panhandle Prompt Some Evacuations

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AMARILLO (AP) — Wildfires in the Texas Panhandle have prompted evacuations of some residents as at least 350 homes are being threatened.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says one fire in Potter County near Amarillo has grown to 23,000 acres but its forward progression has been stopped and crews are making good progress battling it. About 150 homes are threatened by this blaze.

A second wildfire, about 40,000 acres in size, is located in Ochiltree and Lipscomb Counties in the Texas Panhandle.

About 200 homes are threatened by this blaze, which is estimated to be nearly 30 miles in length.

About 200 homes are threatened by this blaze, which is estimated to be nearly 30 miles in length.

The forest service says evacuations had been ordered in Higgins, with a population of around 400, but the fire had passed the city and no homes were reported lost.