SMU Basketball Player Stars On And Off Court

March 7, 2017 3:25 PM By Keith Russell
DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – SMU basketball star Semi Ojeleye has helped carry the Mustangs to the #12 ranking in the country.

Helping needy people carry groceries to the cars gives him joy as well.

Ojeleye is as well rounded as the ball he shoots.

Not only is he a great basketball player, he’s just the third Academic All-American in the history of SMU men’s basketball.

When he’s not on the court or in class, he volunteers twice a week at the CitySquare food pantry in Dallas.

Ojeleye says he loves to see people light up and get excited about something most of us take for granted, and it makes him cherish every meal.

CitySquare CEO Larry James calls Ojeleye an “all-star person” who doesn’t want any recognition.

He says Ojeleye just wants to make a difference in the community.

Ojeleye credits his pastor at Highland Park United Methodist Church with putting him in touch with the staff at CitySquare. He credits his parents, Ernest (a family doctor) and Joy (a registered nurse) with grooming him to have a giving spirit.

Ojeleye says long after his basketball days are done, he still wants to make a difference and give back for all the blessings he’s received.

As SMU embarks on the madness of March, Semi Ojeleye continues to shine bright even when he’s not in uniform.

