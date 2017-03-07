CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Tom Herman’s Texas Rebuilding Project Begins

March 7, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Big 12, College, Football, Longhorns, NCAA, Texas, Tom Herman

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – At his first team meeting, new Texas coach Tom Herman asked the room an easy but painful question: How many of his players been on a Longhorns team that had a winning record?

“Three hands went up,” Herman said Monday. “That’s a little bit shocking.”

It also explains exactly where the Texas program is these days and what kind of rebuilding job Herman faces. Texas’ last winning season was an 8-5 finish in 2013 that got Mack Brown fired. Since then, the Longhorns have only gotten worse, with three consecutive seven-loss seasons that led to the firing of Charlie Strong.

Texas hasn’t won the Big 12 since 2009.

“I think our guys are embarrassed, and they understand that change is necessary in order to achieve some results,” Herman said.

Herman got a five-year contract worth a minimum of $25 million .

Turning Texas into a winner again starts Tuesday when the Longhorns begin 15 days of spring practice ahead of the season opener Sept. 2 against Maryland.

Some things to watch for this spring from the Longhorns:

QUARTERBACK

Under normal circumstances, a returning starting quarterback who put up one of the best passing seasons in school history would seem a sure bet to remain No. 1. But Shane Buechele’s 5-7 record and Herman’s insistence that no job is safe puts even this position on edge. Freshman Sam Ehlinger, who Herman has described as an “alpha male,” is already enrolled and competing for the job.

DEFENSIVE LINE

This group took a beating on the field in 2016 and took another from Herman on Monday as he called them out for being “fat” and showing poor effort in off-season conditioning. The Longhorns return three linemen that had at least seven starts but the unit was regularly pushed around in one of the worst defensive season in program history.

“I’m worried about that group,” Herman said. “We’ve got some guys that are 360, 350 pounds. I don’t know how you move at that weight.”

RUNNING BACK

The offense must replace 2,000-yard rusher D’Onta Foreman but it shouldn’t be hard. Chris Warren is a 255-pound bruiser who was splitting time with Foreman last season before a leg injury knocked him out after four games. Warren averaged 91 yards and 5.9 per carry when he played.

Herman said he told Warren: “You’re going to make a lot of money someday playing this position if you put your pads down and run through somebody.”

“I think our challenge to him is to prove that toughness and durability this spring,” Herman said.

MISSING MALIK

Linebacker Malik Jefferson, perhaps the biggest recruit signed by Strong, had a big drop off his sophomore season and even got benched in key games late in the season. The Longhorns need Jefferson to be more physical and step back into a leadership role.

KICKING AROUND

Herman needs to find a reliable kicker. Once a solid position for the program, some key misses in recent years had a huge impact. Junior college transfer Joshua Rowland made nine of 12 field goal attempts and 32 of 33 extra points last season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia