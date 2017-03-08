AT&T Cell Customers Experiencing 911 Outage

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AT&T cell phone users across the country and North Texas are experiencing issues getting thru 911.

The issue is being worked on, however there is no timeframe for when the problem will be fixed.

Recent reports mostly originate from much of Texas, New York, Chicago, Orlando and Los Angeles.

AT&T outage map (downdetector.com)

Local police departments have been tweeting out their non-emergency numbers for people to call in the meantime.

8:15 pm: AT&T continues to experience a service outage impacting the ability to contact 911.

SL residents use non-emergency #: 817-743-4522 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) March 9, 2017

Our non-emergency dispatch number is 817-274-4444. — Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) March 9, 2017

Currently AT&T cellular subscribers in area are unable to reach 9-1-1. AT&T is aware. In HP, call 214-521-5000 for police, fire, or ems. — HPDPS_TX (@HPDPS_TX) March 8, 2017

All AT&T cellular customers who need police/fire assistance in FW should call 817-392-4222. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 9, 2017

An AT&T spokesperson released this statement:

We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.

AT&T also tweeted this: