AT&T Cell Customers Experiencing 911 Outage

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AT&T cell phone users across the country and North Texas are experiencing issues getting thru 911.
The issue is being worked on, however there is no timeframe for when the problem will be fixed.
Recent reports mostly originate from much of Texas, New York, Chicago, Orlando and Los Angeles.
AT&T outage map (downdetector.com)
Local police departments have been tweeting out their non-emergency numbers for people to call in the meantime.
An AT&T spokesperson released this statement:
We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.
AT&T also tweeted this: