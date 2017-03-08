Celebrities, Athletes React To Dirk Nowitzki Hitting NBA Milestone

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki scored his 30,000th career point versus the L.A. Lakers Tuesday night making him the 6th player in NBA history to reach this milestone.

As he hit the 30k mark early in the 2nd quarter of the game, celebrities and fellow athletes reacted on social media congratulating the big German.

Warriors star Stephen Curry gave Dirk his props!

Hats off to @swish41 on 30K tonight. Glad to know I contributed to a few of those buckets 😂 pic.twitter.com/XfYC9Uma5A — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 8, 2017

Sportswriter Jared Weiss recalled that Dirk’s 20k and 30k mark were both against the Lakers!

Dirk's 20,000th and 30,000th point. The Illuminati is real. pic.twitter.com/8YIObyEnxc — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 8, 2017

Former Dallas Cowboys, and OU great Tony Casillas gave Dirk some love.

30,000 points for Dirk, amazing career, and superstar!Congrats to one of the most unassuming G.O.A.T thats ever played the game @dallasmavs — tony casillas (@tccasillas) March 8, 2017

Cavs star LeBron James was super pumped in his video tribute to Dirk!

.@kingjames comes through with a huge congrats to Dirk Nowitzki on joining the 30,000-point club. pic.twitter.com/CaOsYAnXFI — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) March 8, 2017

Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten was quick to congratulate Dirk.

Congratulations to @swish41 on 30k— bar none one of the greatest to ever play the game. Respect. — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) March 8, 2017

Former Dallas Stars great Mike Modano recalled their younger days in his nod to Dirk.

Kobe Bryant sounded off on twitter with love for Dirk and paying tribute to the ‘flamingo fade’

Congrats @swish41 you are a true great #fadelikedirk — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 8, 2017

Even the NBA gave credit where it was deserved!

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the @DallasMavs' @Swish41 surpassing 30,000 career points pic.twitter.com/sUADVDrc9w — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

The Texas Rangers gave Dirk some love on social media as well…

And so did former Rangers star Michael Young.

30k is a stupid amount of buckets.

Congrats @swish41. The best athlete in Dallas history. Great, great player…better dude. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) March 8, 2017

The Dallas Stars tipped the hat to Dirk.

Check out the Dirk tribute after the game by Mavs insider Earl K. Sneed.