Celebrities, Athletes React To Dirk Nowitzki Hitting NBA Milestone

Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki scored his 30,000th career point versus the L.A. Lakers Tuesday night making him the 6th player in NBA history to reach this milestone.
As he hit the 30k mark early in the 2nd quarter of the game, celebrities and fellow athletes reacted on social media congratulating the big German.
Warriors star Stephen Curry gave Dirk his props!
Sportswriter Jared Weiss recalled that Dirk’s 20k and 30k mark were both against the Lakers!
Former Dallas Cowboys, and OU great Tony Casillas gave Dirk some love.
Cavs star LeBron James was super pumped in his video tribute to Dirk!
Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten was quick to congratulate Dirk.
Former Dallas Stars great Mike Modano recalled their younger days in his nod to Dirk.
Kobe Bryant sounded off on twitter with love for Dirk and paying tribute to the ‘flamingo fade’
Even the NBA gave credit where it was deserved!
The Texas Rangers gave Dirk some love on social media as well…
And so did former Rangers star Michael Young.
The Dallas Stars tipped the hat to Dirk.
Check out the Dirk tribute after the game by Mavs insider Earl K. Sneed.