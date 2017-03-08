CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

‘Cruel’ Release by Cowboys Saddens Romo’s Friends

Buddies Say #9 "Not Moving" From Dallas March 8, 2017 8:47 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Ben Rogers, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Tony Romo

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tony Romo’s likely release from the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday is big news from radio broadcasters at 105.3 The Fan.

While it is their job to talk about it, for Ben Rogers of the Ben and Skin Show, Romo’s expected departure is personal.

“It’s kind of cruel,” said Rogers. “It’s bizarre the way that it ended up finishing. It almost seems in a way that it’s not fair.”

A quarterback to most in Dallas, Romo is a friend to Rogers.

“I’m sad. The idea of Romo not being a Cowboy is shocking,” said Rogers.

Sources indicate the Cowboys are parting ways with #9 on Thursday, opening up the door for Romo to head elsewhere.

“He’s laying low right now in terms of what he’s going to do,” said Rogers. “I get the feeling he hasn’t decided.”

Rogers said he expects Romo to meet with Denver and Houston.

“Seeing him in another uniform, that would be unbelievably awkward,” said Rogers.

He said Romo could also just retire, maybe try his hand at another sport like golf or even use his voice in the broadcast booth as an analyst. While fans likely will not see Romo on the field in blue, white and silver, Rogers said Romo is not moving.

“This is a guy who wants to live in Dallas forever,” said Rogers. “He’s made over $100 million dollars. He could live anywhere he’d like to. He loves it here.”

Whatever Romo decides to do with his future, Rogers said he is betting on him as a fan and as a friend to win.

“I’m sure that’s burning in him,” said Rogers. “The desire to compete and show everybody, ‘Hey you were wrong. I still got it.’ ”

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia