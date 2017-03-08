‘Cruel’ Release by Cowboys Saddens Romo’s Friends

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tony Romo’s likely release from the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday is big news from radio broadcasters at 105.3 The Fan.

While it is their job to talk about it, for Ben Rogers of the Ben and Skin Show, Romo’s expected departure is personal.

“It’s kind of cruel,” said Rogers. “It’s bizarre the way that it ended up finishing. It almost seems in a way that it’s not fair.”

A quarterback to most in Dallas, Romo is a friend to Rogers.

“I’m sad. The idea of Romo not being a Cowboy is shocking,” said Rogers.

Sources indicate the Cowboys are parting ways with #9 on Thursday, opening up the door for Romo to head elsewhere.

“He’s laying low right now in terms of what he’s going to do,” said Rogers. “I get the feeling he hasn’t decided.”

Rogers said he expects Romo to meet with Denver and Houston.

“Seeing him in another uniform, that would be unbelievably awkward,” said Rogers.

He said Romo could also just retire, maybe try his hand at another sport like golf or even use his voice in the broadcast booth as an analyst. While fans likely will not see Romo on the field in blue, white and silver, Rogers said Romo is not moving.

“This is a guy who wants to live in Dallas forever,” said Rogers. “He’s made over $100 million dollars. He could live anywhere he’d like to. He loves it here.”

Whatever Romo decides to do with his future, Rogers said he is betting on him as a fan and as a friend to win.

“I’m sure that’s burning in him,” said Rogers. “The desire to compete and show everybody, ‘Hey you were wrong. I still got it.’ ”