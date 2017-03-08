Cruz Has “Concerns” About GOP Healthcare Bill

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has “significant concerns” about the House Republican healthcare plan, but says there’s time to address them through congressional negotiations.
The Texas Republican told reporters on a conference call Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the bill as introduced would pass the Senate. He added, though, that he’s hopeful those problems can be resolved working “around the clock.”
Cruz alleys Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah have questioned whether the plan goes far enough in keeping GOP promises to fully repeal and replace the Obama administration’s healthcare law.
Cruz criticism’s was more measured. Pressed if the House plan could keep repeal promises with changes, Cruz said “I certainly hope so” since “this is not an easy task, but we cannot fail.”
