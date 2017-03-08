CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Dallas Police Searching For Missing Woman

March 8, 2017 5:45 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Police Department, Dominique Marie Martinez, Dominique Martinez, missing, Missing person, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who may be a danger to herself.

According to Dallas Police, 23-year-old Dominique Marie Martinez went missing overnight.

She was last seen on Sarita Circle in West Oak Cliff, driving a navy colored 2015 Chrysler 200 with Texas plates HJX-3361.

Police say she could be a danger to herself.

Martinez is a Latin woman, 5 feet  5 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jeans.

If you’ve seen her, call police.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia