Dallas Police Searching For Missing Woman

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who may be a danger to herself.
According to Dallas Police, 23-year-old Dominique Marie Martinez went missing overnight.
She was last seen on Sarita Circle in West Oak Cliff, driving a navy colored 2015 Chrysler 200 with Texas plates HJX-3361.
Police say she could be a danger to herself.
Martinez is a Latin woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jeans.
If you’ve seen her, call police.