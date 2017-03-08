CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Despite Ongoing Fight For PreK Funding, DISD Launches Innovative Program

March 8, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Police Chief David Brown, DISD, The Neighborhood Christian Learning Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Even as state lawmakers fight over fully funding PreK education, DISD leaders are moving ahead with an innovative program to bring early childhood learning to kids in their communities.

The district already makes full day PreK available to every eligible student—but that does not mean the program is always accessible, especially for those in the half day program for 3-year-olds.

“For working families, you can’t just drive your child back and forth to school for half day,” says Derek Little, DISD’s Assistant Superintendent for Early Learning, “you need a place all day.”

Last summer, Little and his colleagues went door-to-door in Dallas neighborhoods hoping to help boost PreK enrollment, and get a feel for what was keeping families away. Now, the district is addressing some of those concerns by bringing the curriculum to the community by partnering with local child care centers.

“Their classrooms will keep the teacher that they have; but, will add a DISD teacher. It will have the same curriculum that we use on our campuses, students will have the same support, and most importantly all of the teachers at the center will receive coaching and support from us,” says Little.

The Neighborhood Christian Learning Center of Dallas is one of a half dozen childcare centers participating in the program that will launch in the fall.

“It’s going to include math, phonics, science, reading, circle time, there’s going to be time for small group, large group,” says LaKitsha Proctor-Lee, the center’s director.

“Words just can’t express, you’re going to be able to see the results in your child.”

Still, powerful North Texans publicly prodding lawmakers today cautioned that those results won’t “happen if we don’t spend the money, now.” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings adding that “it’s just a math equation.” According to Rawlings, in order for Dallas and Texas to continue to expand economically, investing in that educated workforce starts now. Otherwise: “these kids will not be ready for the 3rd grade reading that we need them at, and at that point, the cake’s pretty well baked,” says Rawlings.

The Dallas Mayor made the comments during a briefing hosted by Early Matters Dallas. According to a release, the group is a “broad-based coalition of business, civic, education, philanthropic and nonprofit organizations and volunteers, working together to raise awareness about the importance of high quality early education for a strong economy tomorrow.”

Dallas Police Chief David Brown also spoke at the briefing and called himself “the poster child for quality, PreK education.” According to the former chief, “my mother was able to afford to send me to quality PreK and it changed the trajectory of my family.”

In spite of the lingering funding questions, DISD is already planning another big push to boost early childhood enrollment later this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia