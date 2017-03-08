Dog That Survived Heroin Ingestion Has A New Home

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
CARROLLTON (KRLD 1080) – A Carrollton dog that barely survived ingesting heroin, has a new home.
According to Kristin Weisell of KRLD, the pup was adopted by a family with a 5-year-old girl, so he’ll have someone to play with!
The Chihuahua mix staff named Lucky, was found in a car near death after getting into the stash while his owners were in a Home Depot trying to steal items.
He was taken to the vet and after days of treatment and care, he was back to full strength.
Carl Shooter, the manager at Carrollton Animal Services, said last week that they would hold a lottery on March 8 for the chance to adopt Lucky.
“We have had a tremendous response to Lucky’s story. If you include email, social media and phone calls, we have received about 100 folks contact us about Lucky. From as far east as New Hampshire all the way to California.”
Lucky’s owners are in jail facing numerous drug and fraud charges.