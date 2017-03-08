Ellis County Sheriff Resigns Over Assault

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ELLIS COUNTY (CBS11) – Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown resigned his post, effective immediately on Wednesday.

The two-term leader of Ellis County’s public safety agency that oversees the operation of the detention center and law enforcement in rural and unincorporated sections, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault.

Brown admitted to the crime after he turned in his resignation to Ellis County Commissioners.

“I feel he didn’t do his job that night,” Matthew Longora said outside the court proceedings where Brown pleaded guilty.

Back on January 1, Brown was involved in a fight inside a Whataburger in Midlothian.

He initially said he was fending off attackers of his brother, who was a customer in the eatery.

Four college students, including Longoria, involved in the incident.

Because the matter involved Brown, a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate the incident.

Evidence indicated Brown was not defending himself or his brother. Instead, the sheriff was charged with assault.

“I offer my most sincere apologies to any and all who I may have hurt or disappointed,” Brown wrote in his resignation letter.

As part of his plea, the former sheriff was given one day in jail and a $500 fine.

Deputy Chief Brad Norman is the acting Sheriff until the Ellis County Commissioners name an interim sheriff.