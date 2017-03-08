Proposed Law Could Help Consumers Lower Surprise Medical Bills

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Proposed Law Could Help Consumers Lower Surprise Medical Bills

By Aparna Zalani | CBS 11 Special Project's Producer March 8, 2017 3:58 PM By Cristin Severance
Filed Under: DOI, Health, Medical Bills, Money, SB507, TDI, Texas Department of Insurance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills resident, Chris Spector ended up at a free standing ER in 2015 after a tennis ball hit him in the eye.

“I was given an eye vision test,” he recalled.

But the ER couldn’t help him.

“The physician told me they didn’t have an ophthalmologist on site nor anybody on call,” he told CBS11 News.

Yet Spector still received a bill for $6,100 and his out of pocket expense was $1,100.

“I refused to pay it and they sent my account to collections.”

Spector plans to drive down to Austin on Thursday to tell his story, and share how the new bill SB507 may help him.

SB 507

The new bill SB 507 expands on previous legislation for surprise medical bills. The proposal will help lower bills through the mediation process by the Texas Department of Insurance.

Surprise or unexpected bills happen due to balance billing, which happens when insurers, doctors and medical facilities don’t agree on a cost for a procedure and the patient is billed for the balance.

This includes patients who may have received out-of-network health care unknowingly.

Senator Kelly Hancock (R) of North Richland Hills hopes people like Chris support his new bill on surprise medical costs.

“The one that we are proposing actually expands,” he told CBS11 News.

CURRENT LAW

Under current law, the Texas Department of Insurance will mediate for patients with “out-of- network costs.” The new proposal goes beyond and would help solve issues at free-standing ERs.

There are about 300 free-standing ERs in Texas according to a report by the Center For Public Policy Priorities.

“The biggest loop we are closing is with the emergency room physicians, a lot of these free-standing ERs would qualify in there,” said Sen. Hancock.

The bill will also increase the threshold for out-of-pocket costs from $500 to $1,000.

If executed SB 507 will:

  • Allow mediation of balance bills from all types of out-of-network providers treating patients at in-network hospitals, free-standing emergency rooms and more.
  • Allow mediation of balance bills for emergency care from any provider or facility of emergency care services
  • Expand disclosure requirements regarding network status and balance billing by insurers, facilities, and other healthcare providers.
  • Providers also must include the disclosure that reads “this is a balance bill that may be eligible for mediation.”
  • Expand mediation protections to the Teachers Retirement System

Right now, the mediation is only for state-funded insurance plans. To check if your plan is state-funded, look on your insurance card for the letters DOI or TDI. If you have those, it is most likely state-funded. It would take an act of congress to include federally funded plans.

More from Cristin Severance
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia