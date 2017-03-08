The Foote Files: 1-Hit Wonder Wednesday: Deee-Lite!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – You know, I feel a little like the 2014 Becky G song, “Can’t Stop Dancing” with these recent one-hit wonder blogs on Top 40 dance groups… but here we go again!

In 1986, two people formed a house/club/dance music group in New York City called Deee-Lite: Dmitry Brill (Supa DJ Dmitry) and Kierin Magenta Kirby (Lady Miss Kier). Brill was from the Ukraine with Kirby from Youngstown, Ohio. The group’s name had its inspiration from a 1936 Cole Porter musical tune, “It’s De-lovely.” A third member, Towa Tei from Tokyo, Japan (known as Jungle DJ Towa Towa), joined in 1988. By 1990, they released their first album, “World Clique” which topped the dance charts.

Their musical style of house, techno, rap, ambient and funk music, combined to create a mix of high energy, became popular along with their “fashionable” clothes (Kier had a liking to Fluevog platform shoes which had been popular in the 1970’s and was revitalized by the group). By 1995, the group broke up and today they work primarily independently as DJ’s.

While they had six songs that topped #1 on the American Dance Club Play Chart, only one was a Top 5 hit on the American Top 40 chart. Entitled “Groove Is In The Heart” written by Brill, Kirby, Herbie Hancock, Jonathan Davis, and Chung Dong-Hua on the Elektra Records label, with Bootsy Collins on bass and additional vocals.

This song gets your dancing and with a lot of house/dance composition, the beat of the song is oftentimes more important than the lyrics.

From 1990……….here are Deee-Lite with……..Groove Is In The Heart!

How do you say Deee-Lite, Deee-Lite, Deee-Lite??