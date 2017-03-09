54-Year-Old Man Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of his office arrested Robert Odean Fry, 54, of Brownwood, Wednesday on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony. Fry could face up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted.

Following a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, CEU investigators executed a search warrant at Fry’s home, where pornographic images of children were found on his cell phone. Fry confessed to downloading and saving images to his phone, which was seized for further examination by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general’s office. He was then booked in the Brown County Jail without incident.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources.

Attorney General Paxton has urged all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety.