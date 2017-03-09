Body Found At Huge Condo Fire Now Identified

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman whose body was found at the scene of a seven-alarm fire nearly 48 hours after the fire began has now been formally identified.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner said today it has positively identified 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald as the woman pulled from the rubble of the Preston Place Condominiums Monday morning.

Well before sunrise that day, a Dallas Fire-Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Team found her body in the debris, but only after lowering a firefighter down into the building.

McDonald lived in a unit on the top floor of the complex, but the floor in that area had collapsed. Officials with DFR confirmed that the body was found underneath (on the second level) where the woman lived.

Vehicles remain trapped in the flooded garage, beneath the first floor. As it stands, there are partial collapses continuing throughout the building and it isn’t clear if they can be saved.

On Wednesday morning firefighters had to go back out to the site again after flames rekindled on one side of the complex.

More than 100 firefighters battled the flames that broke out just before midnight Friday.

The complex is located in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.