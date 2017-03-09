CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Body Found At Huge Condo Fire Now Identified

March 9, 2017 4:25 AM
Filed Under: Condo Fire, Dallas Fire Rescue, Jacqueline McDonald, Urban Search and Rescue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly woman whose body was found at the scene of a seven-alarm fire nearly 48 hours after the fire began has now been formally identified.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner said today it has positively identified 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald as the woman pulled from the rubble of the Preston Place Condominiums Monday morning.

critical missing Body Found At Huge Condo Fire Now Identified

89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald. (Dallas PD)

Well before sunrise that day, a Dallas Fire-Rescue Urban Search and Rescue Team found her body in the debris, but only after lowering a firefighter down into the building.

McDonald lived in a unit on the top floor of the complex, but the floor in that area had collapsed. Officials with DFR confirmed that the body was found underneath (on the second level) where the woman lived.

Vehicles remain trapped in the flooded garage, beneath the first floor. As it stands, there are partial collapses continuing throughout the building and it isn’t clear if they can be saved.

On Wednesday morning firefighters had to go back out to the site again after flames rekindled on one side of the complex.

More than 100 firefighters battled the flames that broke out just before midnight Friday.

The complex is located in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia