Records: Man Arrested In Texas After Fleeing Abroad With Son

EL PASO (AP) — Court records show a man in El Paso is facing federal kidnapping and other charges after taking his young son abroad more than a decade ago following his divorce from the boy’s mother.
Records reveal Juan Carlos Ruffier was arrested by FBI agents earlier this week at an El Paso border station. He was denied bond at a court hearing Tuesday.
The El Paso Times reports that Ruffier kidnapped his 3-year-old son in 2005 and was hiding with the boy in Argentina, Mexico and Paraguay. The boy’s mother had custody rights.
It’s not clear what led the FBI to arrest Ruffier, and court records don’t indicate who has custody of the boy, now a teenager.
Ruffier claimed he was concerned that his ex-wife was mistreating the boy. But she has denied harming the child.