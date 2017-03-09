WATCH: Tony Romo Video Tells Cowboys Fans Goodbye

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Oh where will Tony Romo go?

Will Jerry cut him loose in time for the official start of the NFL Free Agency signing drawing or will the Cowboys trade him? Millions hang in the balance as rumors of Romo trade talks swirl into the mix of uncertainty.

Lucky for fans, Romo addressed them directly via Instagram as Bob Dillion played in the background. Unfortunately apart from saying “thank you” he didn’t shed any light on his plans.

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. @candiceromo A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Here’s what he said in the video (see above).

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to come to tell you tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here. Me my family felt the outpouring of love and support from all of you. It’s been overwhelming. And it doesn’t go unnoticed… so… I want to say thank you and we have a lot to think about going forward but we’ll see what happens. Until then I’m just going to keep listening to Bob Dillon.”

[Wife Candace walks behind him]

“That’s my wife. She loves me unconditionally.”

After telling the quarterback that he would be released, rumors began to swirl Thursday that the Cowboys would try to trade him to either Houston or Denver.

Houston traded their starting quarterback Brock Osweiler to Cleveland, clearing up cap space for the team to make a run at Romo.

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement.