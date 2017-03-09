CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

WATCH: Tony Romo Video Tells Cowboys Fans Goodbye

March 9, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Tony Romo

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Oh where will Tony Romo go?

Will Jerry cut him loose in time for the official start of the NFL Free Agency signing drawing or will the Cowboys trade him? Millions hang in the balance as rumors of Romo trade talks swirl into the mix of uncertainty.

Lucky for fans, Romo addressed them directly via Instagram as Bob Dillion played in the background. Unfortunately apart from saying “thank you” he didn’t shed any light on his plans.

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. @candiceromo

A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on

Here’s what he said in the video (see above).

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to come to tell you tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here. Me my family felt the outpouring of love and support from all of you. It’s been overwhelming. And it doesn’t go unnoticed… so… I want to say thank you and we have a lot to think about going forward but we’ll see what happens. Until then I’m just going to keep listening to Bob Dillon.”

[Wife Candace walks behind him]

“That’s my wife. She loves me unconditionally.”

After telling the quarterback that he would be released, rumors began to swirl Thursday that the Cowboys would try to trade him to either Houston or Denver.
Houston traded their starting quarterback Brock Osweiler to Cleveland, clearing up cap space for the team to make a run at Romo.

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia