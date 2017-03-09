Woman Jailed After Waco Biker Gang Shootings Sues For $350M

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
WACO (KRLD) – A $350 million dollar lawsuit has been filed by a couple after they were caught up in the biker gang shootout at a Waco restaurant in May of 2015.
32-year-old Morgan English and her husband were entering the Twin Peaks restaurant that day when the shooting started. Nine people died and dozens were injured in the shootout between the Cossacks and Bandidos biker gangs.
Morgan and her husband were arrested and she sat in jail for 16 days, however, charges were never filed against them. Morgan says she was first accused of engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Associated with Capital Murder.
Civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen says English and her husband went there to attend a meeting of a small group of motorcycle enthusiasts…and were not involved with the Bandidos or Cossacks.
The suit names the city of Waco, McLennan County, former Waco police chief Brent Stroman, McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna, Waco police detective Manuel Chavez and unnamed government agents as defendants.