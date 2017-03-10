10 Affiliated With Prison Gang Arrested In 3 Texas Cities

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Federal prosecutors say 10 people affiliated with a Texas-based Latino prison gang have been arrested in a coordinated series of roundups in the Corpus Christi, Houston and San Antonio areas.
The Justice Department says the arrests are part of a three-year investigation of drug trafficking involving members of the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos — or HPL gang.
Four are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two with conspiracy to distribute heroin.
Three others are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine distribution and possession to distribute the drug.
Besides the drug charge, the 10th person arrested also faces weapons charges.
Penalties if convicted on the charges vary from 10 years to life in prison.
