Bud Light Giving Free Beer To Fans 21+ At Friday’s Game In Honor Of Dirk’s 30K Points

March 10, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: bud light, Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan)After surpassing the 30,000 scoring mark on Tuesday night, Dirk Nowitzki told the media that he “had a Bud Light for the first time in a long time.”

The Infinite Agency, Adam Stewart

In honor of Dirk’s achievement, and to welcome him to the elite 30K club, Bud Light, the official beer of the NBA, delivered 30,000 Bud Lights – one for every point in his career – to the Mavericks offices so the legend could share a brew with Mavs fans.

The Infinite Agency, Adam Stewart

Prior to tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets, Bud Light will purchase a Mavs Team Can for fans (21+, 1 per patron) between 6-8 pm in the Eighteen 76 Lounge. (Game tickets are required for entry; while supplies last).  DJ Joe Ramirez and Mavs Fans will toast to Dirk’s 30k Milestone at 7:45 pm.

The Infinite Agency, Adam Stewart

Also in celebration of this milestone, 5,000 Dirk Bobble Heads will be given away at doors, and Dirk 30K t-shirts will be available at the Mavs Hangar for $19.99.

The DIRKBURGER is on sale throughout the month of March at all Mavs and Stars games for $18 and comes with a DIRK 30K commemorative cup.

