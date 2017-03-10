Bud Light Giving Free Beer To Fans 21+ At Friday’s Game In Honor Of Dirk’s 30K Points

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – After surpassing the 30,000 scoring mark on Tuesday night, Dirk Nowitzki told the media that he “had a Bud Light for the first time in a long time.”

In honor of Dirk’s achievement, and to welcome him to the elite 30K club, Bud Light, the official beer of the NBA, delivered 30,000 Bud Lights – one for every point in his career – to the Mavericks offices so the legend could share a brew with Mavs fans.

Prior to tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets, Bud Light will purchase a Mavs Team Can for fans (21+, 1 per patron) between 6-8 pm in the Eighteen 76 Lounge. (Game tickets are required for entry; while supplies last). DJ Joe Ramirez and Mavs Fans will toast to Dirk’s 30k Milestone at 7:45 pm.

Also in celebration of this milestone, 5,000 Dirk Bobble Heads will be given away at doors, and Dirk 30K t-shirts will be available at the Mavs Hangar for $19.99.

The DIRKBURGER is on sale throughout the month of March at all Mavs and Stars games for $18 and comes with a DIRK 30K commemorative cup.