Fire In Downtown Dallas After Gas Line Struck

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue has responded to a two-alarm fire after a work crew struck a gas line in the 2100 block of Main Street at Pearl in downtown Dallas.

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. about 15 to 20 minutes after the gas line was struck.

Firefighters allowed the fire to burn while protecting the adjacent building by putting lots of water on it from multiple ladder trucks and keeping it cool.

No one was inside the building.

At least one unoccupied vehicle burned.

Two minor injuries were been reported but no one has been hospitalized.

The gas was reportedly shut off shortly after 4:00 p.m. and the fire was under control.

Police urged people to stay away from the area.

Witnesses said could be seen above tree line from the Dallas Arts District.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans said it’s lucky no one was in the immediate area when the fire started.

Some people reported hearing an explosion.

Dallas Police tweeted about road closures in the area. Cesar Chavez north and southbound between Pacific and Young, Commerce at Pearl, both directions on Main Street are shut down at Harwood. Elm and I-45 and all ramps are also closed as crews battle the fire.

Munir Khdeir shared video with CBSDFW of him driving up near the scene of the fire: