Hundreds Of Officers Ready For St. Patrick’s Parade In Dallas

DALLAS (CBS11) – Security measures are already in place ahead of one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day events nationwide.
A couple hundred off-duty Dallas police officers will be working Greenville Avenue Saturday to keep thousands of revelers safe.
Police are asking people to watch their belongings, and don’t leave any bags unattended.
While Dallas Police say there aren’t any known threats against the parade – surveillance equipment – like a mobile camera system, will keep a watchful eye on things.
It’s a reassuring sight for many who plan to attend.
“The more cameras and security measures, the better. As long as they’re visible. It’s always great to have an extra set of eyes on your kids, as protection,” said Lindsey Jones who’s visiting from San Antonio.
Dallas Police will have officers on standby if big fights break out or any other serious problems surface.