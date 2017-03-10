Major Closures Expected For Construction On I-35W This Weekend

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
On Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. there will be several closures along the I-35W corridor between I-30 and I-820. A complete list of closures and traffic re-directions is as follows:
Friday, March 10, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- The direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Rosedale St.
- The direct connectors from southbound I-35W to eastbound and westbound I-820 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Meacham Blvd.
- The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Haltom Rd.
- Rolling closures on the direct connector from eastbound and westbound Spur 280 to northbound I-35W.
Saturday, March 11, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.
- All lanes of northbound I-35W at 28th St. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound 28th St. at I-35W will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Northside Dr. and westbound traffic will be redirected to 33rd St.
- The direct connector from northbound I-35W to SH 121 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Northside Dr.