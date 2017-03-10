CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Major Closures Expected For Construction On I-35W This Weekend

March 10, 2017 5:49 AM By Madison Adams
Filed Under: construction, I-30, I-35W, I-820, Loop 820, North Texas, Traffic

On Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 from 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. there will be several closures along the I-35W corridor between I-30 and I-820. A complete list of closures and traffic re-directions is as follows:

Friday, March 10, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

  • The direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Rosedale St.
  • The direct connectors from southbound I-35W to eastbound and westbound I-820 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Meacham Blvd.
  • The direct connector from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Haltom Rd.
  • Rolling closures on the direct connector from eastbound and westbound Spur 280 to northbound I-35W.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ONLINE

Saturday, March 11, 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

  • All lanes of northbound I-35W at 28th St. will be closed. Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.
  • All lanes of eastbound and westbound 28th St. at I-35W will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Northside Dr. and westbound traffic will be redirected to 33rd St.
  • The direct connector from northbound I-35W to SH 121 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Northside Dr.

 

