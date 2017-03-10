CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Man Bleeds To Death Trying To Break Into Fort Worth Homes

March 10, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: bled to death, bleeding, broken glass, Broken Windows, Fort Worth, Home Invasion, Prowler, Suspect Dead

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A strange morning in south Fort Worth after a prowler dies after breaking into one home and trying to get into another.

The incident started at a home on Country Creek Lane, near McCart Avenue, just after 3 a.m. That’s when someone called police and said there was a person who tried to break into their home. The suspect broke into that house, got into a fight with the homeowner, and and was forced outside.

The suspect then broke through a window in a second house and tried to enter. He was cut so severely by the glass that he never made it inside. Police arrived to find the man laying in the front yard, where he had literally bled to death.

The identity of the man has not been released. Police say they aren’t sure if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia