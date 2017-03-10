Man Bleeds To Death Trying To Break Into Fort Worth Homes

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A strange morning in south Fort Worth after a prowler dies after breaking into one home and trying to get into another.

The incident started at a home on Country Creek Lane, near McCart Avenue, just after 3 a.m. That’s when someone called police and said there was a person who tried to break into their home. The suspect broke into that house, got into a fight with the homeowner, and and was forced outside.

The suspect then broke through a window in a second house and tried to enter. He was cut so severely by the glass that he never made it inside. Police arrived to find the man laying in the front yard, where he had literally bled to death.

The identity of the man has not been released. Police say they aren’t sure if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.