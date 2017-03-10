Police Looking For Thieves In $4.5M Makeup Heist

March 10, 2017 9:10 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking to throw shade at the thieves behind a million-dollar makeup heist.

The LAPD said Thursday that it’s investigating after a massive amount of eyeshadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city.

They say the theft happened between January 28 and January 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and made off with 100,000 packages of the beauty company’s “Modern Renaissance” eyeshadow.

Police estimated the cosmetics were worth about $4.5 million.

A message left Thursday evening at Anastasia’s corporate office wasn’t immediately returned.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

