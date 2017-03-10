Report: Cowboys Re-Sign Terrance Williams

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, the Dallas Cowboys have re-signed wide receiver Terrance Williams.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says the deal is for four years and $17 million.
Williams has spent his entire four-year career in Dallas since being drafted in the third round out of Baylor University.
The 27-year-old had his least productive season in 2016. Williams had a career-low 594 yards on 44 catches. In fairness to Williams that probably had a lot to do with a changing of the guard at quarterback and running back. With the team more reliant on the running game with Ezekiel Elliott, and Dak Prescott making less throws than Tony Romo did in Williams’ previous seasons, it’s understandable why he had a down season.
For his career, Williams has 177 receptions for 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.