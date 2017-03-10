Traffic Stop Ends In Crash, Foot Pursuit, Dog Bite

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A traffic stop by a Dallas County deputy on a reported stolen vehicle ended with a crash and foot pursuit involving deputies, a Dallas Police K-9 and a DPS helicopter.
It started around 1:15 this morning when a deputy reported he was trying to pull over a car near I-20 and Lancaster Road in southeast Dallas.
Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped away but crashed into an auto repair shop just moments later.
The suspect jumped out of the car and fled on foot.
A DPS helicopter was able to spot the man running between houses just a few blocks from the crash scene and directed officers in.
A police dog took the suspect down, and he was arrested – then taken to Charlton Methodist Hospital to be treated for a bite to the leg.
Deputies tell us the vehicle was reported stolen by Dallas Police, and they found a large amount of marijuana in the car.
No word yet on what charges the suspect might face. His name has not been released.