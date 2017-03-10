Women’s Health Services Face Cuts In Republican Health Care Bill

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Women’s Health Services Face Cuts In Republican Health Care Bill

March 10, 2017 5:16 AM
Filed Under: cancer screenings, Contraception, Health, Health care, Health Insurance, Politics, Prenatal Care, Sen. Patty Murray

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Women seeking abortions and some basic health services, including prenatal care, contraception and cancer screenings, would face restrictions and have a tough time paying for their care under the Republicans’ health care bill.

The bill would replace much of former President Barack Obama’s health law. Two House committees approved the bill on Thursday, and Republicans are hoping to quickly pass it in the full House.

The legislation would prohibit for a year any funding to a major provider of women’s health services, Planned Parenthood. It also would restrict abortion access in covered plans on the exchange and scale back Medicaid services used by many low-income women, among other changes.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state says the House legislation is a “slap in the face” to women.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Larry Green says:
    March 10, 2017 at 5:46 am

    I like the misdirection that this story is using. Most PP facilities do provide prenatal and none of them provide cancer screenings. They can set up appointments but they do not provide them. A simple phone call can do that job. But I guess to tell the hole truth would not follow the agenda that the media wants.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia