Authorities Believe Missing Hunt County Man May Be In Danger

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office believes a 70-year-old man may be in danger after he was reported missing Friday.
Deputies searched the home of Michael Chambers after he was reported missing Friday night by family.
Based on evidence found at the home, authorities believe Chambers may be in danger.
Chambers does not suffer from any medical or mental disabilities. His location is still unknown.
Authorities are investigating the case as a missing person under suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903.453.6838.