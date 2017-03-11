Devin Booker Hits Winning Shot, Suns Beat Mavericks 100-98

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker hit a 17-footer with 1.4 seconds left to give the Phoenix Suns a 100-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Booker scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half. He scored the Suns’ final eight points, twice making tying baskets. After the Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews missed a 3-point attempt, Booker hit the winner.

The Mavericks failed to get off a shot before time expired.

Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points — 19 in the first half — and added 11 rebounds for Dallas. Harrison Barnes also scored 23 points for the Mavericks, making a career-high 13 free throws in 14 attempts.

The Suns have won four of six. They ended Dallas’ four-game winning streak.

T.J. Warren scored 16 points for Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe had 12, and Alan Williams 10.

Devin Harris had 14 points for Dallas, and Yogi Ferrell added 13 for the Mavericks.

Dallas led 96-92 with 2:04 to play before Booker scored on two straight trips down the floor to tie it. After Harrison Barnes made two free throws, Booker scored again for a 98-98 tie.

The teams seesawed through the third quarter, which ended with Phoenix leading 72-69. Booker scored 11 points in the quarter.

