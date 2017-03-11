CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
More Than A Dozen Arrested In Dallas Street Racing Crackdown

March 11, 2017 10:58 PM By Gabriel Roxas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A night of racing turned out to be anything but a joy ride for more than a dozen people arrested during a crackdown on street racing.

This has been a problem for years. The straight quarter mile stretch of Forney Road from Seldon Way to a railroad crossing is a magnet for street racers and the crowds that come to watch them.

“20 years these people have been coming out here. It’s an inconvenience of every Friday, every Saturday, and sometimes Sunday afternoons of racing with as many as 300 people out here at one time,” business owner Tom McKerrow said.

His surveillance video showed a typical Friday night with crowds gathered.

It’s not just the danger to people on the road.

Local businesses have had to deal with vandalism and chronic litter including drug paraphernalia.

One night McKerrow confronted members of the group after calling police, but before officers arrived, the situation turned violent.

“I was walking back into my building, and they spun back around the corner and shot at me,” McKerrow said.

That’s why a crackdown Friday night comes as a huge relief for many in the area.

As the crowd scattered, police were ready making arrests for racing and trespassing. Officers impounded five vehicles, seized drug paraphernalia, and even recovered a stolen gun.

Dallas Police Major Max Geron tweeted out a warning to anyone who might come back to race again.

Now McKerrow says he’s confident the crackdown has sent a powerful message.

“Everybody is working together to put an end to this,” McKerrow said.

Many of the local property owners have worked with police to enforce trespassing laws. The hope is if they can control the spectators, that will also prompt racers to stay away.

